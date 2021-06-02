Panel: The Inside Scoop on Ice Cream in Saratoga

Brenda Jennings, Humpty Dumpty Ice Cream & Subs

What is your go-to order at your ice cream shop?

A chocolate cone dipped in chocolate

What is your favorite other place to get ice cream?

I don’t really go much of anyplace else except Stewart’s, in the wintertime.

What is your least favorite ice cream flavor?

My least favorite is coffee, but that’s one of our customers’ favorites.

What is your favorite ice cream–related story?

During the night, the soft serve machine goes on a stand-by cycle, so it keeps the mix cold but not frozen. We got broken into one time, and before we could get there, the police officer pulled down on the handle to get an ice cream cone, and the liquid sprayed all over him.

Annette Osher, Farmer’s Daughters’ Drive-In

What is your go-to order at your ice cream shop?

Death By Peanut Butter Sundae

What is your favorite other place to get ice cream?

Stewart’s

What is your least favorite ice cream flavor?

There is none. I make 40 homemade flavors, so I have to taste them all. I don’t sell flavors I don’t like.

What is your favorite ice cream–related story?

People show up on Mother’s Day to tell me, in tears, that they’ve just come from the cemetery and had to stop in because their best memory as a child was their mom, who is no longer with them, bringing them to get ice cream here.

Gary Dake, Stewart’s Shops

What is your go-to order at your ice cream shop?

Vanilla malt

What is your favorite other place to get ice cream?

Osteria Danny has some delicious, restaurant-made gelatos.

What is your least favorite ice cream flavor?

Cotton Candy. It’s too sweet for me!

What is your favorite ice cream–related story?

I had some chili pepper ice cream made for a Cinco de Mayo party at my house. Everybody tried it, but few finished it!