Celebrate International Coffee Day With a Latte Flight from Saratoga Coffee Traders

You’ve heard of beer flights. You’ve heard of wine flights. You may have even heard of macaroni and cheese flights (it’s true—they exist!). And now, Saratoga coffee fanatics, your favorite foamy beverage is taking flight, too.

Saratoga Coffee Traders has been satisfying coffeeholics’ cravings for variety since April, when it premiered flights of four hot or iced specialty lattes (the shop has 20 flavors of them on any given day). “Overall, we can make over 60-80 different flavored specialty lattes,” says Saratoga Coffee Traders Owner Scott Swedish. “If you can dream it, we can make it.” Favorite flavors include French Toast (caramel, vanilla, white chocolate, maple and cinnamon), Funky Munky (chocolate and banana) and Sky Bar (vanilla, caramel, hazelnut and chocolate); and each latte can come decaffeinated as well, with skim, whole, almond, soy or oat milk.

The latte flights, which have been the talk amongst Saratoga coffee lovers, are available at the Broadway shop daily after 1pm. They’re $11, and only $5.50 on “Thirsty Thursdays.” Unfortunately, October 1, a.k.a. International Coffee Day, is a Friday, but let’s face it—20 ounces of espresso and steamed milk can make any day a thirsty one.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.