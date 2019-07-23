Irad and José Ortiz Honored At 26th Annual Siro’s Cup

On July 10, Siro’s Restaurant‘s 26th Annual Newton Plaza Siro’s Cup, a staple of the Saratoga racing season, honored jockeys Irad and José Ortiz and raised funds to support the Center for Disability Services. Despite the restaurant’s recent ownership change, the evening went off without a hitch, featuring a silent auction, music by Funk Evolution and food provided by the new head chef, David Britton.

The Center for Disability Services is one of Upstate New York’s largest organizations supporting individuals with disabilities. The foundation has helped more than 12,000 people with programs and services that support more than 300 different diagnoses of disabilities.