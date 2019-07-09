Siro’s, The Saratoga Racing Season-Only Staple, Now Under New Ownership

Saratoga Springs’ illustrious racing season-only restaurant and bar, Siro’s, has recently changed ownership. At the end of last month, Racing Restaurants of America, which has owned Siro’s since 2010, sold the horse racing hotspot to Scott Solomon, a local government lobbyist and partner/co-owner of Saratoga restaurant, the Pig N’ Whistle, which opened on Broadway last July. Just a stone’s throw away from Saratoga Race Course on Lincoln Avenue, Siro’s has long been the post-races hangout for high-rollers, celebrities and Thoroughbred enthusiasts since it first opened its doors in 1945. The ritzy restaurant has been known for its vibrant live entertainment and menu of primarily Italian fare, surf-and-turf and sip-worthy cocktails.

“I’ve been going to Siro’s ever since I was a kid and was always in awe of the prestige of it,” Solomon tells saratoga living. “When the opportunity arose to be a part of Siro’s ownership I had to jump on it.” Racing Restaurants of America, which is headed by Manhattan-based banker Keith Kantrowitz and previously counted actor and Entourage star Kevin Dillon among its investors, originally purchased Siro’s for more than $1 million in 2010 from longtime owner and chef Tom Dillon. Solomon along with a silent partner plan to continue running Siro’s as the classic, racing-inspired restaurant that Saratogians and out-of-towners have enjoyed for so long.

However, expect a few minor tweaks and changes. “I want to keep the prestige that is Siro’s but bring a new energy to take it to the next level,” says Solomon. To that point, Solomon has hired local chef David Britton to update the restaurant’s menu and oversee its kitchen. “We’re going to continue to offer a lot of the same items, such as Siro’s famous baked summer fluke,” says Solomon. “However, David’s going to do his own take on them.” A veteran of the local restaurant scene, Britton’s the owner of Pies on Wheels traveling pizzeria and catering company, as well as one of the founding partners of Glens Falls’ DownTown City Tavern. Solomon says that a major makeover of the property and its patio is also in the works, but don’t expect any renovations until sometime next summer. “With the track opening this week, it’s been a little bit nutty,” says Solomon. “We hit the ground running at 100 miles an hour.”

Despite the last-minute ownership change, Siro’s will go ahead as scheduled with its 26th Annual Newton Plaza Siro’s Cup Gala this Wednesday, July 10, which will be honoring award-winning jockeys the Ortiz Brothers, Jockeys Irad Ortiz Jr. and José Ortiz. The following day, Siro’s will officially open along with Saratoga Race Course, which starts its 2019 summer meet a week early this year. As per usual, Siro’s will stay open for the entirety of the track season (or until the day after Labor Day, September 3).