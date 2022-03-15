Iron’s Edge, Sister Restaurant to The Hideaway, Opening at Ballston Spa Country Club

Chad Dorrough and Chris McCarthy, owners of best-kept-Saratoga-secret The Hideaway at Saratoga Lake Golf Club, aren’t hiding away any longer. The restaurateur duo have announced a brand-new restaurant called Iron’s Edge, which they plan to open at Ballston Spa Country Club this April. “Iron’s Edge will be very much a sister restaurant, but we don’t want to duplicate The Hideaway,” says Dorrough. “You’ll see some of The Hideaway’s staple menu items, but it’ll have its own unique menu.” Since 2019, The Hideaway has been serving an array of soups, salads, sandwiches and Italian-inspired entrées—plus all sorts of boozy concoctions, wine and craft beer—to golfers and non-golfing foodies alike. The new restaurant will replace Mangino’s Fairway Grill at Ballston Spa Country Club and, like

The Hideaway, be open to non-golfers as well.

“The trick to running a restaurant at a golf course, we’ve learned, is to go in and figure out what the golfers want first and then add your restaurant concept around that,” Dorrough says. “They’re there every day, so your target market should be them. We’ve been pretty fortunate to do that at The Hideaway, and now we have the opportunity to do the same thing in Ballston Spa.”

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.