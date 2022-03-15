fbpx

Iron’s Edge, Sister Restaurant to The Hideaway, Opening at Ballston Spa Country Club

The new eatery, set to open this spring, will replace Mangino's Fairway Grill.

Iron's Edge's menu will include some of The Hideaway's staple items, plus new dishes such as coconut shrimp served with a tangy Piña Colada dipping sauce.

Chad Dorrough and Chris McCarthy, owners of best-kept-Saratoga-secret The Hideaway at Saratoga Lake Golf Club, aren’t hiding away any longer. The restaurateur duo have announced a brand-new restaurant called Iron’s Edge, which they plan to open at Ballston Spa Country Club this April. “Iron’s Edge will be very much a sister restaurant, but we don’t want to duplicate The Hideaway,” says Dorrough. “You’ll see some of The Hideaway’s staple menu items, but it’ll have its own unique menu.” Since 2019, The Hideaway has been serving an array of soups, salads, sandwiches and Italian-inspired entrées—plus all sorts of boozy concoctions, wine and craft beer—to golfers and non-golfing foodies alike. The new restaurant will replace Mangino’s Fairway Grill at Ballston Spa Country Club and, like
The Hideaway, be open to non-golfers as well.

“The trick to running a restaurant at a golf course, we’ve learned, is to go in and figure out what the golfers want first and then add your restaurant concept around that,” Dorrough says. “They’re there every day, so your target market should be them. We’ve been pretty fortunate to do that at The Hideaway, and now we have the opportunity to do the same thing in Ballston Spa.”

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

