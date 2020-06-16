Job Hunters: Saratoga Race Course, The United Way and Digital Trends Are All Hiring

The big headline this week is that the Capital Region is expected to enter phase three of our reopening plan on Wednesday, June 17. What does that mean for the workforce? Well, we’re finally getting to the “good stuff.” In other words, restaurants and hotels can begin to let customers back in, which means that the Capital Region’s tourism economy—specifically, Saratoga’s—can begin to pick back up again.

Now, obviously, Saratoga Race Course is expected to not be welcoming fans in this summer—though New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has made some about-faces on other aspects of the pandemic, so it’s possible that the Capital Region could see some sort of loosening of the restrictions regarding “attractive nuisances,” or venues that attract lots of bodies. That won’t help the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) summer season rebound, but if new hospitalizations continue to remain low throughout the summer months, it’s possible that Cuomo could give the New York Racing Association (NYRA) the green light to let a trickle of fans in to watch the races.

But for now, stop daydreaming and get applying. Who knows? One of these positions below could be a much better score than an exacta box.

Local Job Opportunities

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – TV Production

Just because fans won’t be allowed at Saratoga Race Course doesn’t mean racing won’t be happening on the other side of the fence on Union Avenue. And crucial to making the Saratoga experience one-of-a-kind for all of those shut-out fans will be NYRA’s actual TV operation, which will this year be aired on a number of Fox cable channels. Want in? NYRA’s hiring a Producer to work on the production crew for live TV shows that will air at the track in the summer of 2020. Search for the position on LinkedIn Job or apply right on the NYRA website. The company is also looking for a maintenance person, an outrider, fire marshals/EMTs and a security guard. (Given that the requirements to work at NYRA’s other racetrack, Belmont Park, are that you’ve either tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies or have never had COVID-19, make sure you’re clean before applying.)

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Executive Level

The United Way, a nonprofit organization that pitches in on community building across the country (you’ve probably seen their commercials during National Football League games), has an outpost in the Capital Region that is on the lookout for a Chief Impact Officer. The position would be working closely with the president and CEO, chief development officer and the director of marketing and communications on developing a community impact strategy, with measurable outcomes. You’ll need 8-10 years of experience, along with a master’s degree in social service/justice, nonprofit management, public administration, business or a related field. Search for the position on LinkedIn Jobs or apply directly on the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s website.

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Manager

It’s fine to admit that your skateboarding dreams are over as a fortysomething. But if you’re really good at, say, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series, it’s entirely possible that you could roll yourself right into a cool Capital Region role. Vicarious Visions, the video game company behind Pro Skater, as well as Spider-Man, Star Wars and Guitar Hero titles, is seeking an Art Outsourcing Manager. The position will be responsible for the complete lifecycle of the interaction between Vicarious Visions and its art outsourcing partners (the Albany-based company is an offshoot of much larger company Activision). You’ll need three-plus years of experience in game art asset creation in different software packages including Maya, Zbrush, Substance and Photoshop; and should have experience managing a small internal team. Search for the position on LinkedIn Jobs or apply directly on the company’s website.

National/Remote Job Opportunities

Cool Job Opportunity (Remote) – Executive Level

Looking to change the world from the comfort of your own home office? ChildFund International, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to deprived, excluded and vulnerable children in 30 countries, including the United States, is looking for a Chief Digital Officer to lead its digital transformation (you’ll be reporting directly to President/CEO Anne Goddard). Requirements for the position include a minimum of 15 years work experience with at least five of those years in digital strategy. You must also have experience working in the nonprofit world or at a multinational organization. Search for the job on LinkedIn Jobs or apply directly on the nonprofit’s website.

Cool Job Opportunity (Remote) – Freelance Writer

If you’re the type of person who is constantly in search of the next best online deal—and has a smartphone, smartwatch and set of headphones in your possession, all of which you acquired by said deals savvy, this might be the right job for you. Tech news site, Digital Trends, is looking for a Freelance Deals Writer, who has a knack for writing both feature and deals content on a range of products and services, including headphones, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, televisions and streaming. Search for the position on LinkedIn Jobs, or apply for it right on DT’s website.

Cool Job Opportunity (Remote) – Social Media

San Francisco-based corporate gifting company—basically, it acts as a concierge, identifying, wrapping, sending and giving gifts to clients or people in your contact list—is looking for a Social Media Coordinator. What will you be up to? Setting up the company’s social media channels, performing influencer outreach, collaborating on content strategy and helping to manage its client community. You’ll also get to say you work for a company called “ThankYouKindly,” which sounds like the height of positivity (something we could all use a little more of these days). Find the position by searching “remote” on Indeed.com.