Join ‘saratoga living’ For Our ‘Saratoga After Dark’ Issue Party On June 28

Thursday evening's event takes place from 7pm to 10pm at Gaffney's in Saratoga Springs. Don't miss out!

saratoga living Saratoga After Dark party
(Dori Fitzpatrick)

When we here at saratoga living say we’re going to throw a party, we always come through in a big way. Anyone who was at our “I Do” Issue relaunch party, “Design Issue” soirée or 20th Anniversary bash can attest.

So for our next big shindig—you can still RSVP here!—we decided to kick into high gear the Saratoga summer season by unveiling our “Saratoga After Dark” Issue at the heart of the Downtown party scene. That, of course, is Caroline Street, and our co-host is its nightlife specialist, Gaffney’s.

What can you expect at the event? For one, you’ll be seeing, for the first time ever, saratoga living‘s “Saratoga After Dark” Issue (and hopefully, taking a copy home with you), a full day in advance of its distribution around Saratoga, the Capital Region and beyond. The issue covers all aspects of the city’s incomparable nightlife and restaurant/bar scene—and has a major celebrity on its cover. You’ll have to swing by to figure out who that person is.

The night will be presented by Arias Wine, and of course, there’ll be more than your fair share of music, cocktails and surprises to go around. So join us from 7pm – 10pm on Thursday, June 28, to celebrate. Did we mention it’s free to get in? You won’t want to miss out!

