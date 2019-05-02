Kentucky Derby 2019: How To Be Charitable And Party Down On Derby Day In Saratoga

Saratoga Springs might as well be Louisville, KY, this weekend, with its glut of fun, racing-related events being held in honor of this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. Like Louisville (pronounced LOO-vul), ‘Toga loves to have a good time, and there’ll be a load of viewing parties for the 145th Run for the Roses. But Derby Day also makes for a great time to give back to local nonprofits, and we wanted to hone in on a few of the ways you pitch in:

On Friday, May 3 you can support Saratoga Hospital’s Center for Breast Care simply by drinking pink at Run for the Rosé’s. This fabulous fundraiser and cocktail party takes place on the beautiful patio of the Diamond Club at Embassy Suites in Saratoga. Tickets include delicious hors d’oeuvres, rosé tastings and live music (plus a rosé cash bar and a mint julep bar). All proceeds are donated to Saratoga Hospital.

On Saturday, May 4 the Saratoga Automobile Museum is hosting its inaugural Healing with Horsepower Derby Day Fundraiser. This family-friendly event will feature live music, gourmet food samplings, craft beer, wines and spirits, as well as a special “meet-and-greet” with therapy horses (and, of course, a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby). The proceeds will benefit Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga, which retrains retired Standardbred and Thoroughbred racehorses to be therapy animals.

Also on Saturday, The Lodge will be hosting its “And They’re Off” party to benefit Saratoga Sponsor-a-Scholar. While ticket sales seem to have ended for the event yesterday, we can’t imagine that Saratoga Sponsor-a-Scholar would turn away a Derby Day check-bearer.

For those of you looking for something non-Derby related, saratoga living‘s got that covered as well. Just check out our hand-curated list of events below:

Friday

Shakespeare in Love kicks off a two-week run at the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany (April 30-May 12)

Six weeks of equestrian shows and events kick off this week with the Skidmore College Saratoga Horse Shows (May 1-August 17)

St. Catherine’s is proud to present its 11th Annual SCCCript & SCCCreen Gala at Troy’s Franklin Plaza (May 3)

The Big Bang at miSci is this weekend at the Museum of Innovation and Science (miSci) in Schenectady (May 3)

Saturday

Boats By George presents its annual Ice Out Party & Demo Days at Sandy Bay in Cleverdale (May 4-5)

Putnam Place in Saratoga is throwing a Saratoga Taco & Margarita Festival Registration Party (May 4)

The Empire State Youth Orchestra (ESYO) is giving a string orchestra concert at Skidmore College’s Arthur Zankel Music Center (May 4)

Help Common Roots Brewing company rebuild its brewery with this Rising from the Ashes benefit and beer festival at Singlecut North in Clifton Park (May 4)

May the Fourth be with you as the Albany Symphony presents Star Wars & More: A Salute to John Williams at the Palace Theatre (May 4)

Celebrated singer-songwriter Jeremy Schonfeld is performing at the Park Theater in Glens Falls (May 4)

Catch a comedy show with headliner Jessiemae Peluso at the Saratoga Winery (May 4)

Actress, singer and pianist Alicia Witt will be playing her music at The Linda in Albany (May 4)

Sunday

Grab Sunday brunch at the 32nd Annual Capital Roots’ Spring Brunch at Empire State Plaza in Albany (May 5)

History buffs will love the 20th Annual Albany History Fair at historic Cherry Hill in Albany (May 5)

Don’t miss the Glens Falls Symphony’s season finale celebrating Beethoven and Bernstein at Glens Falls High School (May 5)

The up-and-coming folk trio Lula Wiles returns to Caffè Lena in Saratoga to perform music from their new album, What Will We Do (May 5)

Emmy-award winning comedy writer John Mulaney and SNL star Peter Davidson are bringing a night of comedy to the Palace Theatre in Albany (May 5)

Taiwanese Da-Guan Dance Theatre is coming to the Egg in Albany (May 5)