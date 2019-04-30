Where To Watch The Kentucky Derby In Saratoga This Saturday

Racing fans watching the Kentucky Derby at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame's Derby party last year. (Explore Saratoga)

This Saturday, May 4th, at 6:50pm, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will commence at Churchill Downs. If you’re staying in Saratoga Springs for the most exciting two minutes in sports, here are 11 great places to watch the derby with fellow racing fans.

Location: National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

Time: 3:30-7pm

The most obvious place to celebrate derby day is The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. This year, The Derby Party boasts Kentucky-style dishes, live music by the East End Boys and Rich Ortiz, and on-site wagering. While the races air live in the Hall of Fame, guests can pose in the photo booth, enter various raffles and auctions, and compete for most fashionable Derby attire. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and will not be available for purchase at the door, so be sure to buy them ahead of time.

Location: Saratoga National Golf Club

Time: 4-9pm

This Kentucky Derby Party features a live airing of the race, a cash bar, Habana cigars, food concessions, live music by The Audiostars and more. Tickets are $30, and typically sell out, so act fast.

Location: Vapor Night Club at Saratoga Casino Hotel

Time: 4pm

Vapor’s free event boasts a 16-foot screen to watch the Derby on and a best hat contest, judged by Joyce Locks of Hatsational, with prizes ranging from $100 to $250. Drink specials include $4 Coors and Miller Light and $5 Jack Daniels Mint Julep. Advanced Table and Lounge Packages are available for reservation as well. Afterwards, DeeJay Element will keep the party going with the Derby After Party starting at 9pm.

Location: Saratoga Automobile Museum

Time: 2-7pm

Bring the whole family to the Saratoga Auto Museum for its first-ever Derby Day party. The afternoon will include music, craft cocktails, gourmet food samplings and a meet-and-greet with therapy horses. There will also be a derby hat creation station for kids, a silent auction and, of course, a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby. All proceeds benefit Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga, an organization that supports retired racehorses and utilizes them in therapeutic programs. Tickets are $125 for couples, $75 for adults, $35 for children seven and up and free for children six and under.

Location: Taverna Novo

Time: 4-10pm

Watch the derby—and the whole weekend’s races at Churchill Downs—at the cozy Taverna Novo. All four of the restaurant’s TV’s will be tuned in to the races, and diners can enjoy wine specials.

Location: 2 West Bar & Grill

Time: 3-8pm

At 2 West Bar & Grille’s derby party, enjoy drink specials including a Blueberry Mint Julep and Kentucky Mule, as well as a five for $20 bucket of Corona, Corona Light, Corona Premier or Modello Especial. Any purchase comes with a Superfecta Ticket Giveaway. Make your reservations now!

Location: The Lodge

Time: 4-8pm

With wagering windows on-site, the fourth annual “And They’re Off” Derby Day Party to benefit Saratoga Sponsor-A-Scholar guarantees to be a win. The cocktail party features live viewing of the races, valet parking and an open bar. “Butler-passed” hors d’oeuvres, displays, carving stations and desserts will also be provided. Nearly 100% of the $125 ticket price will benefit fiscally disadvantaged local students and their dreams of attending college. Sales end Wednesday, May 1, so get your ticket now.

Location: R&R Kitchen and Bar at 43 Phila

Time: 2-7:30pm

Join R&R Kitchen and Bar from 2-7:30pm for various food specials and delightful drinks. The event will have promotions and tastings from Makers Mark, Basil Hayden, Redemption and Woodford Reserve. Special menu items include $1 oysters, mini Kentucky browns, pork tacos, chorizo sliders, tuna nachos and fried chicken on a biscuit. There will be contests and prizes as well!

Location: Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar

Time: 4-7pm

With no cover charge, free food and free viewing, the Wheatfields Annual Kentucky Derby Party is a great way to celebrate the race of the year. Drink specials include $5 Adirondack Brewery Drafts (keep the pint!) and Mint Juleps. Free food includes assorted pizzas, mini Italian sliders, fried pasta, mini meatballs and antipasti. There will also be a best hat contest, trifecta ticket giveaways and a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefiting Saratoga WarHorse.

Location: Dock Brown’s

Time: 2-7pm

Come to Dock’s Tavern on Saratoga Lake for a live viewing of the races. The free event includes live music and drink specials, including $4 Blue Moon drafts, $3 Angry Orchard Rosé Ciders and $4 Mint Juleps.

Location: The Adelphi Hotel

Time: Noon-7pm

Enjoy live streaming of the 145th Kentucky Derby and cash bar at The Adelphi Hotel.