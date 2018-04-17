Will The Next Great Saratoga Cocktail Be Morrissey’s At The Adelphi’s ‘Saratoga Smash’?

In saratoga living‘s “I Do!” Issue, local bar Hamlet & Ghost offered up the “Saratoga Sunset,” what it believed to be the next great Saratoga cocktail. Now, they have a little bit of competition.

Paul “Bouch” Boucher, bartender at Morrissey’s at The Adelphi Hotel, ginned up the “Saratoga Smash,” a smashing take on a classic whiskey-based cocktail. Find out more about it below—and how to make it in the comfort of your own Saratoga home.

Mixologist: Paul “Bouch” Boucher

Bar: Morrissey’s at The Adelphi Hotel

Cocktail: Saratoga Smash

I’m calling our Saratoga cocktail entry the “Saratoga Smash,” basing it on the classic Whiskey Smash. The “Smash” has been around for more than a century, and fits well in a drinking town with a horse problem. I decided to use an Irish whiskey aged in American rye barrels to honor our bar’s namesake, John Morrissey, who was Irish-American. I chose the blueberries, because in my mind, it shouts, “Summer!” from the rooftops. Apples are obvious; we live in New York State, one of the leading producers of nature’s OG fruit. Mix that all together, and you’ll instantly become a magician, making cocktails disappear in the blink of an eye.

Saratoga Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz. Prizefight Irish Whiskey

0.75 oz. green apple simple syrup

4-6 mint leaves

3 lemon wedges

6 blueberries

Instructions:

Muddle lemon, blueberry and mint. Add whiskey and syrup and shake with two ice cubes. Strain over crushed ice and garnish with a caramelized apple slice.