Kindred, a New Wine Bar by the Owners of Henry Street Taproom, Coming to Downtown Saratoga

Photography by Francesco D’Amico

When people hear the term “wine bar,” their minds usually go right to having to pore through a bible-sized list of obscure varietals—and being able to talk about notes and tannins before sitting back to enjoy the vino. Ryan McFadden, who owns downtown’s Henry Street Taproom with his wife, Sonja, knows this better than anyone. That’s why he’s quick to get the word out: When it comes to Kindred, the new wine bar he’s opening, forget everything you think you know about wine bars.

“Kindred is a wine bar, but maybe not in the way you’re thinking,” says McFadden. “For whatever reason, wine has developed a stigma as an elitist beverage, and we want to help get rid of that notion. Kindred will be a place where you can come, hang out and enjoy a glass of wine the same way you would a beer with friends.” The new spot will keep its glass and bottle list rotating, like neighbor Henry Street Taproom does with its beer list, and focus on organic wines, but it will also serve beer and cocktails too, plus food. “The menu will have a large shareable section, with a few more composed entrées,” McFadden says. “We’ll be cooking most of our food in our wood-fired ovens, which are right in the main dining room.”

At press time, the McFaddens were eyeing a June opening for their new venture. “There will be nothing pretentious about Kindred,” McFadden says. “Wine is fun, and that’s what Kindred is about.”