Lake Local to Be Resurrected as 550 Waterfront, Two Years After Fire

The facade of 550 Waterfront, which is set to open on June 25. (Michael Phinney)

This phoenix-out-of-the-ashes got a $6.5 million boost. The Lake Local, a popular restaurant and bar on Saratoga Lake that was destroyed by fire in the spring of 2018, will be reopening Thursday, June 25, as 550 Waterfront at 550 Union Avenue.

The redesigned restaurant will feature 7,000 square feet of indoor space in addition to a sprawling patio leading down to the lake’s edge. An attached marina features 110 boat slips and two docks where lake-goers can pick up food to bring out on the water.

“We were all heartbroken when the fire happened a couple years ago, and it’s been a lot of planning and envisioning and approvals and discussion among the partners involved,” says Michael Phinney, partner and principal at Phinney Design Group, who oversaw the rebuilding of the business. “In the end, we’ve come up with something we think we wish was always there at the beginning. It’s a considerable upgrade from the old place, and we’re very excited about its potential.”

The restaurant’s expansive and airy new design—glass “garage” doors open the indoor seating to lakefront views—offers the perfect setting for socially distant dining. The $6.5 million building, brought to life by Saratoga’s Phinney Design Group, boasts an impressive seating capacity of 400. (Even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, 550 Waterfront will still be able to accommodate nearly 200 guests at a time.)

Chef Barry Dillon (of Saratoga’s Taquero Tacos and Donuts) will helm the state-of-the-art kitchen, and his menu will include seafood specials, as well as classic American fare like burgers and hot dogs.

550 Waterfront’s grand opening will begin at 11am on the 25th, and seating will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Visit 550 Waterfront’s Facebook page to view the restaurant’s recently-released menu (Swordfish BLT, anyone?) and updated hours of service.