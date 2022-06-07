fbpx

Live Nation Kicks Off its Saratoga Summer Season With The Lumineers and Zac Brown Band

Relive the two epic SPAC concerts with this photo gallery.

It’s only the first week of June, and already Live Nation has presented three killer concerts as part of the promoter’s summer season at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. First it was The Lumineers on May 29, who kicked off their set with a series of “like, five bangers” (“Brightside,” “Cleopatra,” “Ho Hey,” “Flowers in Your Hair” and “Angela”), as one fan at the show described it. Then perennial SPAC favorite Zac Brown Band took the stage on June 2 for an epic night that included classics “Knee Deep,” “Chicken Fried” and “Keep Me In Mind.” Robert Plant and Alison Kraus followed that act the following night to round out an opening trio of shows that rival any previous SPAC season. Check out the gallery at the top of the page to see photos from the first two shows, captured by photographer Francesco D’Amico.

And there’s more where that came from: After stand-up comedian John Mulaney graces the stage this Friday, live music will return on Saturday with a sure-to-be rocking Train concert. For a full list of upcoming shows, click here, and to read more about the concerts Saratogians can’t stop talking about, click here.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

