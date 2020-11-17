13 Local Restaurants Where You Can Order Your Thanksgiving Dinner to Go

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but for this year’s masked-up, six-feet-apart, no-more-than-10-people-at-the-table Thanksgiving, it’s OK to do less. That’s right: In the midst of a global pandemic that’s getting worse by the day, your dinner guests aren’t going to care if the dinner rolls are homemade, or the turkey is bacon-wrapped or deep-fried. The china doesn’t need to be sparkling, and the centerpiece? You don’t even need one! This year, simply putting food on the table is, unequivocally, enough.

Good news: After weathering eight months of the pandemic, we all know the best way to get good food with the least amount of work. And even better news? A bunch of local restaurants know, too. So leave the turkey baster in the kitchen drawer and order your entire Thanksgiving dinner to go from one of these great Saratoga restaurants.

Boca Bistro

Do frittatas and French toast tickle your tastebuds more than turkey and taters do? Then skip the stuffing and order takeout Thanksgiving brunch from Boca Bistro. For $40, you can stuff four family members silly with quiche, frittatas, mac and cheese, potato hash and apple cinnamon waffles. Make it boozy with apple cider mimosas for an additional $20. Place your order by Monday, November 23, and pick up your feast on Thanksgiving Eve between 11am–4pm.

The Brook Tavern

If brunch isn’t your thing—or, if it is, and you want to order a Thanksgiving dinner on top of your midday meal—check out The Brook Tavern’s Thanksgiving menu, available for dine in (noon–6pm) and takeout (noon-5pm). With four individually portioned entree options, including turkey, sirloin, salmon and spaghetti squash, plus plentiful appetizers, desserts and additional sides, there’s something for everyone at your table.

Chez Pierre

Give your Thanksgiving a French flair by ordering out from Chez Pierre. Entree options include Roasted Turkey, Chicken Cordon Bleu, Veal Oscar, Veal Français, Shrimp Chez Pierre, Salmon Florentine, Lobster Newburg and Filet Mignon, and each comes with a soup or salad, butternut squash, mashed potatoes with gravy and your choice of apple pie or chocolate chip bread pudding. Place your order by Wednesday, November 25 at 4pm.

Mouzon House

Turkey may be the main course, but everyone knows its the Thanksgiving side dishes that really steal the meal. That’s why Mouzon House gives you the option to order turkey plus fixings for your family of any size, or to flip the bird the bird and go with just the fixins: sausage and sage stuffing, smashed Yukon potatoes, roasted root vegetables, cranberry sauce and gravy. Tack on cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, wine or dessert to finish out the feeding frenzy. Pickup is available Wednesday the 25th or Thanksgiving morning.

Putnam Market

Saratogians know Putnam Market is a cornucopia of deliciousness on normal days, and Thanksgiving Day is no exception. Choose from sliced turkey breast or Vegetable Wellington, and then add on any number of delicious appetizers, accompaniments and desserts. Can’t decide? Let Putnam make your plate up with Thanksgiving favorites for $38 per person. As an added bonus, for every $30 you spend, get $3 toward your holiday wine from the next-door Wine Room. Order by Sunday, November 22 and pick up the day before Thanksgiving.

Taverna Novo

Taverna Novo is also offering all its gobble-able Thanksgiving goodies to go. Order dinner for one for $35, or, if you plan to push Governor Cuomo’s mandate to the max, go with the family meal for 10 for $200. The latter comes with a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce, gravy, wood-roasted squash and a pumpkin or apple pie. Pre-order by Monday, November 23 and pick up from noon–2pm on Wednesday or 11am-2pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Forno Bistro

Thanks-givers, get ready: You can feed up to eight people for just $150 this turkey day. Forno Bistro’s Thanksgiving dinner comes with herb-roasted turkey breast, pork tenderloin, house-made brown gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, pastrami carrots, house-made cranberry sauce, garlic parmesan green beans and Hawaiian rolls. Order by Sunday, November 22 and pick up Wednesday between 1-5pm.

Longfellows

When you order Thanksgiving dinner to go from Longfellows, Thanksgiving Day might easily turn into Kentucky Bourbon Glazed Salmon day. (It has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?) That’s just one of five available entrees on the restaurant’s Thanksgiving 2020 menu, which comes with your choice of Saratoga Apple Butternut Squash Bisque or Baby Greens Salad, plus cheesecake, chocolate mousse, or pumpkin or apple pie.

Panza’s Restaurant

Forget about all those hours you normally spend in the kitchen: When you order out from Panza’s, the hardest part of your Thanksgiving Day will be choosing between four mouth-watering entrees. Each $46 adult dinner comes with turkey noodle soup; salad; your choice of turkey, ham, salmon, vegetable lasagna or prime rib; sides of mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and haricot verts; and, of course, dessert. Children’s meals are also available for $18.

Thirsty Owl

Need dinner for two? At Thirsty Owl, you and that special someone can have the hassle-free meal you deserve for just $45. Each order comes with sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner roles and your choice of pumpkin or apple pie. Get your dinner cold between 9-11am or hot between 1-3pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Three Vine’s Bistro

Treat your family in style with Three Vine’s Bistro’s trio of family-style dinner options. Dinner packages—which come with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, corn, Italian stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie and citrus olive oil cake—are available for 8–10 people ($260) and for three people ($150), or you can skip the meat and order four side dishes ($100). Additional sides (and mini cannolis!) are also available. Order by November 17 and pick up between 8–10am on Thanksgiving morning.

Winslow’s Restaurant

Chicken Parm on Thanksgiving? Given 2020’s track record, that may be the most normal thing we’ve heard all year. This November 26, Winslow’s Restaurant will be serving up a big holiday menu highlighted by Tessie’s Turkey Dinner. But don’t let tradition stand in the way of ordering what you really, really want, be it baked lasagna, seared sea scallops or a char-grilled sirloin. Finish it off with carrot cake to make this Thanksgiving especially un-ordinary.

The Wishing Well

You may need more than a shiny penny to get what you want out of this Wishing Well…but we can assure you it’s oh so worth it. For your Thanksgiving feast, choose from roast turkey, Atlantic salmon, prime rib and filet mignon, all of which come with fresh baked breads, mashed potatoes or yams and assorted autumn vegetables. Add on apps, sides and desserts, plus a meal of turkey or chicken fingers and fries for the little one. Takeout is available at The Wishing Well from noon-5pm on Thanksgiving day.

Know a family who is struggling this holiday season? Saratoga’s Broadway Deli is offering a free roast chicken, no questions asked, to any family in need. All you need to do is call in the order and tell the deli when you’d need it by, and it’ll get cooking. For more information, click here.