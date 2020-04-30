fbpx

The Lumineers Cancel SPAC Show Scheduled For June 6

The popular Americana band had sold out the Saratoga venue's amphitheater.

The Lumineers were set to play SPAC on June 6. (Danny Clinch)

The Lumineers played the long game with fans at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) this year, putting tickets on sale to their June 6 performance nearly a year in advance of their upcoming show. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still bearing down on New York State, and the governor recently earmarking “attractive nuisances,” such as SPAC, as no-gos in many regions, on Thursday, April 30, the band pulled the plug on their SPAC show, as it noted on its Facebook page (some 1.3K fans had marked that they were “going,” with 9.1K “interested”).

With local radio stations such as 102.7 WEQX and 97.7/106.1 WEXT playing the band’s latest singles on repeat, including “Gloria” and “Life in the City” from their latest album, III, the interest level was high. And as was noted on SPAC’s website, tickets to the show were reasonably priced, costing between $35-$89. While the amphitheater was completely sold out, there were still lawn tickets available.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation recently started offering fans a refund policy (check it out here).

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

