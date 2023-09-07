Milton Tavern Opens for Business on Geyser Road

Launching any business in the middle of track season in and around Saratoga Springs can be a sink-or-swim situation. For Milton Tavern on Geyser Road in Milton, the experience was “amazing,” says co-owner Micah Henzel, who wanted a homey, go-to spot where regulars can dig into delicious, budget-friendly dishes—over a pint and with the littles.

Milton Tavern’s bar and restaurant is open seven days a week as it vies for position as the area’s home-away-from-home neighborhood joint. It serves a range of comfort food classics with a New England twist, and offers 13 beers plus one Prosecco—yes, Prosecco—on draft, as well as wine and, says Henzel, “pretty much any kind of liquor you can think of.” But what’s turning new customers into regulars is its relaxed atmosphere that’s comfy for the whole fam.

“We really just wanted to be that neighborhood place that families could come to not just a few times a month, but a few times a week,” Henzel says. “We’re welcoming to everyone, the food is great, and the prices are as low as we can make them.”

Henzel says the tavern’s been packed since opening day, and since the business was a long time coming, they were prepared.

“I’ve been sitting with Joey [co-owner Joseph Muia III] at the Horseshoe Inn for three years planning this,” Henzel says. “We were just waiting for the right space to open up.”

BBQ chicken nachos from Milton Tavern.

When Milton’s Jay’s Bar and Grill closed, the pair swooped in. They both have restaurant and bar experience: Henzel worked as a sous chef at Longfellows, Nanola and Henry’s Tavern, while Muia pulled taps and mixed drinks for a decade at Dozer’s Bar and Grill. Henzel also owns MJG Construction Group, which helped facilitate the gut-job renovation the pair wanted.

“We took out and replaced absolutely everything except the bar and the stage,” Henzel says. “It would have been a $150,000 job without my company, but we were able to save money that way”—and pass those savings on to diners.

“We really want families to just come here, have a good time and enjoy,” he says, “and be able to afford the food.”

The prices are fair, and the food is stellar. Best-sellers include the New England Bar Pizza (try the Utica Style, with a white garlic base, sausage, Italian long hots and Italian cheese for $14) and the Tavern Grill sandwich (roast beef, white cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon and garlic-pepper aioli for $15, with a choice of side). And there are plenty of tasty options for your return trip, as this is one tavern where familiarity is what’s on tap.