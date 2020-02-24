Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of The ‘Miracle On Ice’ With ‘saratoga living’

The US' 'Miracle On Ice' win had a profound effect on America - and the world.

If you’ve cracked open the latest issue of saratoga living, you’ll know that we went, to paraphrase the ’70s band Heart, crazy on hockey. In the issue, besides celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid—and the stars that emerged from the US such as five-time gold medalist Eric Heiden—we really drilled down on the “Miracle On Ice” semifinals win, which led the USA men’s hockey team to a near-impossible gold.

For the magazine’s Olympics package, we landed exclusive interviews with Team Captain Mike Eruzione and Goaltender Jim Craig, both of whom played an integral role in the historic semifinals win against the formidable Soviet Union. And we also asked locals—including the head coaches of the Skidmore College, Union College and RPI men’s hockey teams—what they thought of the game (some of them were actually there).

All of that talk of hockey and miracles got us thinking: What if saratoga living hosted an exclusive hockey-themed party to celebrate the big anniversary of the “Miracle On Ice”? Here’s what we came up with: On Wednesday, February 26, we’ll be getting our party on at Putnam Place from 6:30-9 pm, with a special VIP pre-party from 5:30-6:30pm. Saratoga’s own Kelsey Dodd will be singing the National Anthem, and then we’ll be airing the entire 1980 “Miracle On Ice” game on Putnam Place’s massive 17-inch LED screen. There, we’ll be raising money for the Saratoga Springs Friends of Recreation fund, and ticket-holders will be able to engage with VIP guests, including ex-NHL players and members of the current Adirondack Thunder team. Tunes will be spun courtesy of DJ Vinny Vin, sample Northway Brewing Co.’s “Oat-bituary” collaboration with Death Wish Coffee, Death Wish (lowercase) coffee, tacos from Harvey’s and patriotic desserts from Austin Bayliss cakes.

Of course, there’s tons more to do in Saratoga, the Capital Region and beyond this week and weekend. Take a look-see at all the great events below.

Monday, February 24

At the Northeastern Cider Conference, which this year takes place in Albany, you need to follow the cider house rules

In-con-thee-vible! The Palace Theatre in Albany is screening the classic movie The Princess Bride

Bring your significant other (or kids) for a fun day at Empire “Skate” Plaza

Tuesday, February 25

Rivers Resort & Casino in Schenectady is hosting a Mardi Gras Cajun Buffet from 4pm – 8pm

Schenectady’s miSci is trying to will spring into the air with its Butterflies and Blooms program

Wednesday, February 26

Save a life by taking part in the American Red Cross’ blood drive at the Saratoga City Center

Neo-soul rockers Fitz and the Tantrums bring their infectious pop to Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park

Thursday, February 27

Take part in the important “Our Veterans: Back Home” event, highlighting the challenges local veterans face as they make the transition from military to civilian life.

Jam rockers Widespread Panic play a two-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York City

Let your ginger flag fly at Albany’s The Egg with a special performance by Irish trad band The High Kings

Soft rockers Air Supply wear their hearts on their sleeve at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Blues artist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram checks in at Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, February 28

The famed Blue Man Group brings their new “Speechless” tour to Proctors in Schenectady (through March 1)

Glens Falls Symphony Concertmaster Michael Swender hosts a special story time at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga

Local CBD store Clouds & Coffee is presenting a CBD-tasting event starting at 10am (through February 29 at 8pm)

Saturday, February 29

Soul collective Sister Sparrow are sure to bring down the house at Club Helsinki in Hudson

The Saratoga City Center hosts the 2020 Rotary Home and Lifestyle show

Sunday, March 1

The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls is hosting a benefit concert for The Hyde Collection art museum