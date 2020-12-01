fbpx

Hot Date: Celebrate National Bake Cookies Day this December 18

Saratogian Bessie Clark shares her best sugar cookie recipe for the occasion.

Bessie Clark's Classic No-Spread Vanilla Holiday Sugar Cookies with Royal Icing.

Classic No-Spread Vanilla Holiday Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:
3 5/8 cups all-purpose flour
1.5 sticks salted butter
1 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

Directions:
1. Sift dry ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.
2. Using the paddle attachment of a stand mixer on medium speed, cream together butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.
3. Add eggs and mix on slow speed for one minute, then increase to medium for two minutes.
4. Add dry ingredients and mix on low until just combined and the dough starts forming a ball.
5. Remove dough from the bowl and separate into two or three balls. Wrap each one in Saran wrap and refrigerate for at least four hours.
6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove dough from fridge and roll out about a quarter-inch thick. Use holiday cookie cutters to create cookies and bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 11–12 minutes.

Royal Icing

Ingredients:
3 tbsp meringue powder
4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
5 tbsp warm water

Directions:
1. Mix meringue powder, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla in a stand mixer on low speed.
2. Add water, one tablespoon at a time, until you reach your desired consistency.

 

Submitted by Bessie Clarke (@bessie_bakes on Instagram)

