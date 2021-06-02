fbpx

Hot Date: National Eat Your Vegetables Day, June 17

Saratogians vote on their favorite produce.  

Many of you have been forced to sit at the table until you’ve eaten every last one of your peas…and it shows, at least in the results of Saratoga Living’s latest Instagram poll. In advance of National Eat Your Vegetables Day on June 17, we polled our 27,000 followers about their favorite veggies and the ones that caused them the most childhood mealtime pain.

Here’s what they said:

VEG vs. VEG

Broccoli 74%  • Cauliflower 26%
Carrots 81%  •  Celery 19%
Zucchini 67%  •  Squash 33%
Spinach 79%  •  Kale 21%
Brussels Sprouts 57%  •  Asparagus 43%
Corn 58%  •  Cucumber 42%

Saratoga’s Top 10 Least Favorite Vegetables

1. Peas
2. Mushrooms
3. Lima beans
4. None
5. Beets
6. Radishes
7. Eggplant
8. Celery
9. Okra
10. Brussels sprouts

Favorite type of…

Onion…
RED: 52
Sweet/Vidalia: 30
Shallot: 12
Spanish/Yellow: 10
Scallion: 6
White: 4

Potato…
SWEET: 32
Red: 20
Russet: 15
Yukon Gold: 14
Fingerling: 10
Baby: 4

Pepper…
RED BELL: 45
Bell: 26
Jalapeño: 10
Green Bell: 8
Shishito: 3
Habañero: 2

Tomato: Fruit or Vegetable?

Fruit 59%
Vegetable 41%

