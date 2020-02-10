fbpx

Hot Date: Celebrating National Tortilla Chip Day

Enjoy the best of Saratoga's tortilla chips on February 24.

Cantina offers a thick, crunchy chip that lacks slightly in the salt department.

To celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day on February 24, we sent two of our favorite editorial assistants—who happen to both be named Hannah—on assignment: to take the temperature of Saratoga Springs’ chip purveyors. Here’s what the Hannahs came up with:

Saratoga might be 2000-plus miles from the actual Mexican border—but you wouldn’t know it from our glut of Mexican food options. And as tortilla chip connoisseurs, we decided to provide Saratogians with a roadmap to the best Mexican chipperies in town.

Cantina

Crunchiness: 4
Saltiness: 2
Thickness: 4

Located right on Broadway, a few doors down from the saratoga living HQ, Cantina offers a thick, crunchy chip that lacks slightly in the salt department. Those eaters who enjoy a strong dipper for their salsa should look no further. 

El Mexicano

Crunchiness: 5
Saltiness: 1
Thickness: 3

Travel a little further south on Broadway, and you’ll find El Mexicano and its über-crunchy, light and airy chip. Be careful, though; these chips are addictive, and you don’t want to fill up on them before your delicious dinner there. Bonus: El Mexicano offers free quesadillas before your entree. What could be better?

Mexican Connection

Crunchiness: 4
Saltiness: 2
Thickness: 2

After a long day at the track, walk a few blocks over to 41 Nelson Avenue—Mexican Connection—to sample its thin, crispy chip. While we would’ve liked a bit more saltiness, the restaurant did offer two kinds of dipping options: mild and hot salsa. Yum!

Tatu Tacos & Tequila

Crunchiness: 4
Saltiness: 4
Thickness: 1

If you’re willing to spend a little more coin, Tatu Tacos on Maple Ave provides a salty, crispy delight of a chip. PSA: If you can’t stomach spiciness, Tatu’s tortilla chip might not be for you: Chef Kareem NeJame adds a little oomph to his chip.

—Hannah Sacks also contributed to this story

Avatar
Hannah Kotler

Hannah Kotler is an assistant editor at saratoga living magazine.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 