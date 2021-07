The New York City Ballet (NYCB) has finally returned! Monday marked the famed dance company’s annual load-in at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), its first since the pandemic hit. Though the NYCB has sent a reduced-size company this season and will only be performing July 14 (today) through July 17, it was no less of a spectacle.

Opening night begins tonight at 7:30pm with “Short Stories.”

Saratoga Living sent our senior photographer Francesco D’Amico to SPAC to capture the load-in. Click on the above image for a full gallery.

