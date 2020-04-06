fbpx

New York Governor Cuomo: Schools, Nonessential Businesses To Remain Closed Until April 29

Cuomo made the announcement in his daily press briefing on April 6.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his April 6 press conference.

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? Let’s start with the good news: While the number of COVID-19 deaths has effectively flattened out over the last two days—it was up slightly, day over day, from 4,159 to 4,758, but was down for the first time yesterday—New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that this trend could be the first signs of a potential flattening of New York’s curve. (In other words, reaching the “apex” that everyone’s been waiting for.) Could that mean that the state no longer needs 110,000 hospital beds? Or the number of ventilators projected? That earlier predictions of COVID-19-related deaths were too high? It’s still too soon to tell.

The bad news? Because New York is still leading all other states in new COVID-19 cases, with more than 130,000 cases reported, Governor Cuomo said he would be extending the work-from-home order and closures of nonessential businesses and schools until April 29. “I know that’s a negative for many, many reasons,” said Cuomo. “I know what it does to the economy. But I’m not going to choose between public health and economic activity, because in either event, public health still demands that we stay on pause with businesses closed and schools closed, whether we have or haven’t hit the apex.”

To keep social distancing front of mind and enforced in New York communities, Cuomo also said he would be increasing the maximum fine for violations of State social distancing protocols (Saratoga Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton made mention of these fines in a recent press conference). Those fines will be doubled from $500 to $1,000.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 