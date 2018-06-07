Will The Next Great Saratoga Cocktail Be Sinclair Saratoga’s ‘The Metro’?

(from left) Sinclair Saratoga owner Hilary Morrison and bartender Mary Jane Carville with their cocktail, 'The Metro.' (Dori Fitzpatrick)

(from left) Sinclair Saratoga owner Hilary Morrison and bartender Mary Jane Carville with their cocktail, 'The Metro.' (Dori Fitzpatrick)

In saratoga living‘s 20th Anniversary issue, local bar Sinclair Saratoga tipped its cap to a former Saratoga Springs’ after-hours institution, The Metro, with its “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail” entry.

Mixologists: Mary Jane Carville and Hilary Morrison

Bar: Sinclair Saratoga

Cocktail: The Metro

We wanted to bring together worldly flavors, and at the same time, play on a familiar classic summertime gin and tonic. The drink’s namesake is the old Saratoga Springs nightclub, The Metro, which lived here at 17 Maple Avenue for many years in the 1980s and ’90s.

The Metro

Ingredients

0.5 oz. coconut milk

0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. fresh orange juice

0.75 oz. simple syrup

1.5 oz. gin

1.5 oz. tonic water

Instructions

Combine coconut milk and gin in a container and refrigerate overnight. (Fine strain when infusion’s finished.) Add coconut milk-infused gin, lemon juice, orange juice and simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Top with tonic, garnish with a lime wheel and enjoy Saratoga’s freshest cocktail!