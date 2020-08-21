fbpx

NYRA Offering Up Exclusive Tiz the Law, Yankees Memorabilia as Part of Local Fundraiser

Partner the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce is administering the online raffle to raise funds for the ATC Community Fund.

Fans have a chance to win this limited-edition copy of Saratoga Monopoly signed by Tiz the Law's trainer Barclay Tagg. (NYRA)

Memorabilia collectors rejoice! The New York Racing Association’s (NYRA’s) Cares program, a charitable campaign that raises funds for Saratoga area nonprofits, has teamed up with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce to raise funds for the Adirondack Trust Company’s nonprofit arm, the ATC Community Fund, through a $10-a-pop online raffle with a chance to win a number of racing-related items.

Those of you cheering on Sackatoga Stable’s Tiz the Law in his bid to win this year’s Triple Crown, for example, can purchase $10 tickets to enter to win a limited-edition copy of Saratoga Monopoly signed by Tiz’s Belmont/Travers-winning trainer Barclay Tagg.

A 2019 Saratoga Race Course program signed by Yankees great Mariano Rivera. (NYRA)

New York Yankees fans, on the other hand, can enter the drawing to win a 2019 Saratoga Race Course program signed by Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera, who was honored last year with his own day.

Besides memorabilia, NYRA is also raffling off seating for next year’s meet, including four seats, along the rail in the 1863 Club, for Whitney Day; a Clubhouse Box for five on Opening Day; and a pair of season tickets for the 2021 season in the Grandstand. You can even enter to have one of four races during the 2021 summer meet named after you (entries for these four races will only be accepted through 12pm on Wednesday, August 26, so get cracking!).

Fans can purchase as many tickets as they want for a certain item, up to 11:59pm on Thursday, September 3, though winning it, of course, is not guaranteed. Winners will be selected by the Saratoga Chamber on the following day.

To view all of the items up for grabs, click here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 