NYRA Offering Up Exclusive Tiz the Law, Yankees Memorabilia as Part of Local Fundraiser

Memorabilia collectors rejoice! The New York Racing Association’s (NYRA’s) Cares program, a charitable campaign that raises funds for Saratoga area nonprofits, has teamed up with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce to raise funds for the Adirondack Trust Company’s nonprofit arm, the ATC Community Fund, through a $10-a-pop online raffle with a chance to win a number of racing-related items.

Those of you cheering on Sackatoga Stable’s Tiz the Law in his bid to win this year’s Triple Crown, for example, can purchase $10 tickets to enter to win a limited-edition copy of Saratoga Monopoly signed by Tiz’s Belmont/Travers-winning trainer Barclay Tagg.

New York Yankees fans, on the other hand, can enter the drawing to win a 2019 Saratoga Race Course program signed by Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera, who was honored last year with his own day.

Besides memorabilia, NYRA is also raffling off seating for next year’s meet, including four seats, along the rail in the 1863 Club, for Whitney Day; a Clubhouse Box for five on Opening Day; and a pair of season tickets for the 2021 season in the Grandstand. You can even enter to have one of four races during the 2021 summer meet named after you (entries for these four races will only be accepted through 12pm on Wednesday, August 26, so get cracking!).

Fans can purchase as many tickets as they want for a certain item, up to 11:59pm on Thursday, September 3, though winning it, of course, is not guaranteed. Winners will be selected by the Saratoga Chamber on the following day.

To view all of the items up for grabs, click here.