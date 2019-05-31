EXCLUSIVE: One Caroline Street Will Transform Into The Cellar, A New Wine And Beer Bar, This July

One Caroline Street has sat empty since last February. If you’ve been wondering what will be taking its place, wonder no more: saratoga living has learned that a new bar called The Cellar will be opening its doors there on July 11, just in time for the Opening Day rush at Saratoga Race Course.

“It’ll be a great addition to Caroline Street and to the great city of Saratoga Springs,” says Jason Southwood, who co-owns The Cellar with his wife, Rebecca, and three other long-time business partners, Joe Parisi, Tara Green and Sara Elacqua. “I wouldn’t say it’s a wine bar, but a bar with a strong focus on wine, giving people the opportunity to taste different varietals from different regions and countries.” Living up to its name, The Cellar will boast more than 120 different types of wine at an array of price points. But as Southwood points out, The Cellar’s not just about wines. For the home-brew crowd, the spot will also offer more than 50 craft and imported beers, as well as an extensive martini list and an ever-changing menu of seasonal cocktails.

In addition to its wide-ranging selection of wine, beer and cocktails, The Cellar will also have a menu of light bar fare. Expect dishes such as jumbo Bavarian pretzels, steamed edamame and colorful charcuterie boards. “We’re working with a ton of local businesses on ingredients for our menu,” says Southwood.

The Southwoods are hoping to bring a fresh, modern vibe to what was, for many years, a popular fixture on Caroline Street. “The interior has been overhauled with a complete renovation,” says Southwood. “The result is a great space with a warm look.” And they’re no stranger to the business; the Southwoods currently co-own the NY Wine & Liquor Warehouse in Troy and Spa City Tap and Barrel, another bar on Caroline Street, which specializes in craft beers with more than 32 on tap there.

The Cellar will be open Tuesday through Saturday and, like One Caroline before it, will offer an array of entertainment options including a “Bourbon and Blues” night, a “Saratoga Has Talent” (i.e. open mic) night and even complimentary wine and craft beer tastings every Friday and Saturday from 5-8pm. “We want to give everyone a chance to sample the wines and craft beers on the menu,” says Southwood.

For those Saratogians chomping at the bit to get a seat at The Cellar, July 11 marks its grand opening, with festivities kicking off at 6pm and live music coming courtesy of pianist Corry Loveday. There will be multiple wine tasting stations and complimentary food pairings from its menu, and the first 50 people through the door will receive a Cellar gift card.