‘Saratoga Living’ to Host Overdress to Impress Event at Salt & Char on April 4 [Sold Out]

Do you have that one super-dressy, over-the-top outfit that you bought for a special occasion and have never worn again? Or are you in the post-pandemic mood to splurge on a glam dress (or tux!), even though you know you’ll probably never wear it again?

Either way, you’re in luck! Because Saratoga Living, our design issue cover star Andrea Zappone and Tipsy Moose are teaming up to host Overdress to Impress, a totally extra, kind of ridiculous Monday night soirée to show off the crown jewel of your closet—and celebrate the end of winter (aka wearing sweats)! (Or just come out to party and celebrate the end of WINTER – entering the “overdressed” contest is optional!)

Walk the red carpet! Photos will appear online and in the next issue of Saratoga Living.

Local celeb judges from Miss Scarlett and Lola boutiques, Bocage champagne bar (opening soon!) and the Buttonista/co-founder of Two Buttons Deep will award one lucky guest the Most Overdressed —with a grand prize of goodies from the four hot local businesses!

Delicious heavy apps from Salt & Char

Curamia Tequila “Lady Madonna” cocktails (made with rosé, cucumber water and ginger)

PLUS

Two drink tickets for cocktails, wine or beer of your choosing

And cash bar for extra drinks!

**The first 20 guests who choose a (complimentary) add-on ticket will meet at Bocage at 5pm to be the FIRST in town to see Saratoga’s first champagne bar! Toast the new hot spot with an exclusive, high-end bubbly—and then stop traffic on Broadway as we walk together in one extremely well-dressed group to the Adelphi for the main soirée!