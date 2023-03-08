Overdress to Impress Returns to Salt & Char March 23

Start planning your outfits now, Saratoga. Overdress to Impress, presented by Keeler Motor Car Company with cosponsors N. Fox Jewelers and California Closets, is back and better than ever.

Missed last year’s inaugural event? Here’s what to expect:

👗 Saratoga’s best dressed ladies and gents showing off the outfits they’ve been planning all year long

🥂 A welcome glass of Besserat de Bellefon Champagne Rosé, courtesy of Bocage Champagne Bar

🍤 Passed hors d’oeuvres and risotto from The Adelphi

🎟 One drink ticket for a complimentary beverage

💁‍♀️ An impromptu fashion show, emceed by Bocage’s Zac Denham and judged by Buttonista Taylor Rao of Two Buttons Deep, Joy Rafferty of California Closets and Andrea Zappone, host of last year’s inaugural event

🎁 Prizes for the evening’s best dressed attendee, including a1.5L Magnum bottle of Besserat de Bellefon Champagne Rosé and a $50 gift card to Bocage

📸 Photos taken for the next issue of Saratoga Living

💄 Party favors for every guest

🚘 Electric car service by Keeler Mercedes from the Saratoga City Center garage to the event

Get your early bird tickets now! Price goes up March 12.