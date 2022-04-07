The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event

Photography by Rachel McNair, The Content Agency

If you were driving down Broadway at, oh, about 5:30pm on Monday and had to stop so a crowd of women in billowing dresses could cross the street, sorry—that one’s on us. The sea of immaculately dressed ladies was the part of the crowd for our Overdress to Impress event making their way from the VIP pre-party at soon-to-be-open Champagne bar Bocage to the main event at Salt & Char.

Overdress to Impress, presented by Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern, honored Design Issue cover star Andrea Zappone, and saw nearly 100 guests come out to support her in fashion-forward, well, fashion. If you want all the details of the party, which may turn into an annual shindig, check out our Vibe Check recap at Saratoga Living After Hours (hint, hint: there was an epic fashion show judged by Zac Denham and Clark Gale of Bocage, Jen Marcellus of Miss Scarlett Boutique, Megan Druckman of Lola Saratoga, and Buttonista Taylor Rao of Two Buttons Deep). If you just want to see the looks from the Monday night Met Gala of Saratoga, check out the gallery at the top of this page.