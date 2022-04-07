The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0014
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0022
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0027
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0054
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0062
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0072
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0086
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0121
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0140
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0145
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0172
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0180
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0194
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0204
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0213
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0246
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0262
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0278
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0291
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0311
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0317
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0322
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0325
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0333
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0341
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0344
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_0350
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9331
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9334
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9335
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9338-Edit
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9346
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9351
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9357
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9367
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9377
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9380
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9385-Edit
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9398
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9408
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9409
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9416
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9420
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9429
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9431
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9443
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9451
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9478
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9484
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9493
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9494
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9505
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9529
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9540
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9542
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9546
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9557
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9575
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9577
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9640
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9654
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9668
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9675
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9679
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9682
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9692
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9709
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9721
VIP pre-party attendees, led by Andrea Zappone, making their way from Bocage to Salt & Char. (Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9737
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9751
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9770
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9779
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9789-2
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9792
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9793
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9808
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9836
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9837
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9840
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9842
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9856
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9863
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9869
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9870
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9872
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9876
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9879
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9882
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9885
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9888
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9889
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9891
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9893
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9895
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9896
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9900
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9901
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9906
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9909
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9911
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9914
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9917
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9923
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9924
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9926
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9929
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9932
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9935
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9941
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9947
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9948
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9949
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9950
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9953
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9959
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9967
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9972
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9975
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9980
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9985
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
_MG_9997
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
The Met Gala of Saratoga: Scenes From Monday’s Overdress to Impress Event
Nearly 100 fashionistas descended on Salt & Char for our first (annual?) see-and-be-seen party.
candid
(Rachel McNair/The Content Agency)
Source:
Photography by Rachel McNair, The Content Agency
If you were driving down Broadway at, oh, about 5:30pm on Monday and had to stop so a crowd of women in billowing dresses could cross the street, sorry—that one’s on us. The sea of immaculately dressed ladies was the part of the crowd for our Overdress to Impress event making their way from the VIP pre-party at soon-to-be-open Champagne bar Bocage to the main event at Salt & Char.
Overdress to Impress, presented by Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern, honored Design Issue cover star Andrea Zappone, and saw nearly 100 guests come out to support her in fashion-forward, well, fashion. If you want all the details of the party, which may turn into an annual shindig, check out our Vibe Check recap at Saratoga Living After Hours (hint, hint: there was an epic fashion show judged by Zac Denham and Clark Gale of Bocage, Jen Marcellus of Miss Scarlett Boutique, Megan Druckman of Lola Saratoga, and Buttonista Taylor Rao of Two Buttons Deep). If you just want to see the looks from the Monday night Met Gala of Saratoga, check out the gallery at the top of this page.