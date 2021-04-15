fbpx

Pauly D from ‘Jersey Shore’ Opens Delivery-Only Sub Shop in Saratoga

The ghost kitchen, called Pauly D's Italian Subs, is operating out of Kaffehouse on West Ave.

Pauly D's Italian Subs is now available on DoorDash in Saratoga Springs. (Pauly D's Italian Subs/Facebook)

It may be 250 miles from Seaside Heights, NJ, but Saratoga Springs just got a taste of the Jersey Shore—the MTV show, that is. In March, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, an MTV personality best known for his role on Jersey Shore, launched Pauly D’s Italian Subs, a delivery-only, DoorDash-exclusive ghost kitchen with locations across the country. And now, the chain has opened up a joint in the kitchen of Kaffeehouse on West Avenue.

Pauly D, who came to Saratoga to DJ at Gaffney’s back in 2019, is known for his love of Italian food, as is evidenced by his venture’s name and menu—highlights include Italian, Spicy Capicola and Genoa Salami subs, plus salads and cannolis. Orders can be placed through DoorDash, and deliveries are available Monday–Saturday from 7:45am-4:45pm and Sunday from 10:15am–1:45pm.

Pauly D isn’t the first big name to plant a ghost kitchen in the Capital Region in 2021—back in February, celebrity chef Guy Fieri launched Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen out of Colonie’s Buca di Beppo. Pauly D’s also isn’t the first ghost kitchen to grace the Saratoga’s restaurant scene (see: Seneca chefs Mike and Shelley Spain’s Pierogi Shoppe). But it is the first sandwich-centric celeb startup in the Spa City. And that’s certainly something to say “OH YEAH!” about.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

