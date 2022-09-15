Market Futures: PDT Market Coming to Downtown Saratoga

Downtown Saratoga doesn’t really have a specialty grocery store—you know, the kind where you can grab groceries and a gourmet prepared meal on your way out (and then walk home if you’re a downtown resident). Sure, the East Side has Four Seasons, which specializes in health food and carries some grab-and-go options, but if you want a true gourmet grocery store, you have to travel to Fresh Market or Healthy Living, or worse yet, Whole Foods in Albany.

But not for long. This summer, Ballston Lake-based boutique catering company PDT Catering announced it would open PDT Market, a specialty marketplace in the former home of Price Chopper Limited on Railroad Place, later this year. “We hear from many people that they don’t have the time or desire to cook at home, but they want great, yummy food,” says PDT founder and chef Adam Foti. “This market will help us bring more of our delicious food to more clients and help make their days a little easier and tastier.”

At PDT Market, downtown foodies can expect to find hot and cold buffet stations, grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, a build-your-own charcuterie station (yup), and full-service café/bar (yup again), as well as grocery items (vegan and gluten-free products included), a fresh flower shop and home goods. The space is being completely reimagined with industrial and reclaimed accents for an aesthetic that’s a mix of old word and contemporary.

Chef Foti can’t say for certain when PDT Market will open, but he’s aiming for late fall. “There is an opportunity in this community,” he says, “for great food that is convenient in an environment that is pleasant to shop and eat in.”