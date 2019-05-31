fbpx

Proctors Hosting Annual Red, White & Brew Festival On June 7

Saratoga's own Druthers and Artisanal Brew Works are among the 30-plus breweries participating.

Red, White & Brew
Proctors will host its annual Red, White & Brew Festival, featuring more than 30 regional breweries, on June 7.

Get a week’s jump on your Flag Day patriotism, with an ice-cold brewski in hand, this weekend at Proctors. On June 7, the Schenectady events space will host its annual Red, White & Brew Festival, which takes place at 5pm in the GE Theatre, the Wright Family Atrium and Robb Alley. Festival-goers will be able to sample craft beers from more than 30 regional breweries, while enjoying live music from Big Sky Country, a local country band that covers top artists such as Carrie Underwood, Johnny Cash and Shania Twain.

“People really enjoy themselves while at the festival,” says Michael Eck, Proctors communications rep. “Between the beer sampling and the dancing, it makes for a great girls or guys night out.” 

Representing the Capital Region will be breweries such as Saratoga Springs’ own Druthers Brewery (CEO Chris Martell was recently awarded the 2019 Small Business Person of the Year award) and Artisanal Brew Works, Lake George’s Adirondack Brewery and Troy’s Brown’s Brewing Company. The list also includes Cooperstown‘s Brewery Ommegang and Brooklyn-based breweries, including the aptly titled Brooklyn Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. (Additional breweries participating in the event include: 21st Amendment BreweryAngry Orchard Hard CiderBad Seed CiderBallast Point BrewingBlue Toad Hard CiderCaptain Lawrence BrewingChatham BrewingHarpoon BreweryIthaca Beer CompanyLake Placid BrewingLong Trail Brewing CoMad Jack Brewing CompanyMagic Hat BrewingNew Belgium BrewingOtter Creek Brewing CoS. Taylor & Sons BrewingRadeberger BrewerySam Adams BrewerySaranac BreweryShed BreweryShinerSierra Nevada Brewing Co.Switchback BrewingTenth and Blake and Truly Hard Seltzer).

Tickets are being pre-sold for $35, will cost $40 on the day of the event, and it’ll cost $15 for designated drivers. (Secure them at the Proctors box office at 432 State Street in Schenectady, by calling (518) 346-6204 or online.) Each ticket is good for 15 beer samples, and designated driver tickets include non-alcoholic beverages.

Kelsey Fredricks

