Public Memorial For The Late Anthony DePaula To Be Held At Kings Tavern In Saratoga

The late Anthony DePaula (at left), with trainer Todd Pletcher and Steven Bouchey at this past summer's 'saratoga living' "The Races!" Issue party. (Konrad Odhiambo)

Friends and family members of the late Anthony J. DePaula will soon have a chance to share their memories of the longtime Capital Region car dealer. Kings Tavern, on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, will be hosting a special memorial, entitled “Celebrating a Life,” for the late owner and president of DePaula Auto Group, on Monday, November 18 at 6pm.

DePaula, who passed away suddenly on October 16, first began selling cars in his hometown of Schenectady, founding DePaula Chevrolet in 1980. Five years later, he moved the business to Central Avenue in Albany, where throughout the coming years, DePaula developed into one of the region’s most prominent car dealers, selling popular brands at multiple dealerships in Albany, as well as at a recently opened Maserati/Alfa Romeo showroom in Colonie.

Those in attendance at the November 18 are being asked to “share [their] fondest memories and moments of [their] dear friend and loved one.” For more info on the venue, click here.