Purdy’s Discount Wine and Liquor Expands Store and Offerings

Saratoga's largest liquor store recently acquired 3,000 square feet of retail space at its Congress Plaza location.

Purdy's co-owners Brandan and Kristen Greczkowski (Francesco D'Amico)

For more than six decades, the third-generation, family-run Purdy’s Discount Wine and Liquor has been offering Saratogians a best-in-class customer experience. A big part of that is the sheer amount of inventory Purdy’s is able to offer its Spa City clientele. And thanks to a recent expansion of its Congress Plaza store into a former neighbor’s 3,000-square-foot space, Purdy’s can now provide its customers with even more fine wines and spirits. 

“Our most recent expansion has allowed us to bring in a larger variety of products for our customers,” says co-owner Brandan Greczkowski, who runs Purdy’s with his wife, Kristen, and longtime store manager Jimmy Scotti. “The store is two-thirds wine and one-third liquor. We now have 60 more shelving units for products and merchandise in the store. It’s huge.” Thanks to that expansion, Purdy’s can now boast that it offers the largest selection of bourbon and tequila in the entire Capital Region. 

The shop is also undergoing a size-matters expansion, digitally. “We are working on improving our online presence,” Greczkowski says, “so that we are able to accommodate even more customers.”

