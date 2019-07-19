Putnam Place Bets On Its ‘Saratoga Longshot’

It’s track season, so we gambled on and, in our opinion, won with our “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail” entry: The Saratoga Longshot. We kept the recipe super simple, so anyone can make this delicious cocktail in the comfort of his or her Saratoga home. For our can’t-miss concoction, we went with Saratoga Courage Distillery’s gold-medal-winning Pick Six Vodka not only because of its horseplayer-focused name, but also its delicious taste—and mixed it with lemonade, the true OG summertime refreshment. Enjoy!

Bar: Putnam Place

Cocktail: The Saratoga Longshot

Ingredients

2 oz. Pick Six Vodka

2 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Grenadine

2 Orange wedges

1 Lemon wedge

Splash club soda

Ice

Instructions

Muddle one orange wedge and lemon wedge in a cocktail shaker, then add vodka and lemonade. Shake together and strain over ice into a highball glass. Top with a splash of club soda and let the ounce of grenadine sink in for color. Garnish with an orange wedge.