fbpx

Putnam Place Bets On Its ‘Saratoga Longshot’

The local events mecca offers up its spin on “The Next Great Saratoga Cocktail.”

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

It’s track season, so we gambled on and, in our opinion, won with our “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail” entry: The Saratoga Longshot. We kept the recipe super simple, so anyone can make this delicious cocktail in the comfort of his or her Saratoga home. For our can’t-miss concoction, we went with Saratoga Courage Distillery’s gold-medal-winning Pick Six Vodka not only because of its horseplayer-focused name, but also its delicious taste—and mixed it with lemonade, the true OG summertime refreshment. Enjoy!

Bar: Putnam Place
Cocktail: The Saratoga Longshot

The Saratoga Longshot

Ingredients
2 oz. Pick Six Vodka
2 oz. Lemonade
1 oz. Grenadine
2 Orange wedges
1 Lemon wedge 
Splash club soda
Ice

Instructions
Muddle one orange wedge and lemon wedge in a cocktail shaker, then add vodka and lemonade. Shake together and strain over ice into a highball glass. Top with a splash of club soda and let the ounce of grenadine sink in for color. Garnish with an orange wedge.

Avatar
Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 