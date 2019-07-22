fbpx

‘The Races!’ Issue 2019: ‘saratoga living’ Is Throwing The Party Of The Summer At Putnam Place On July 23

For the first time ever, we'll be hosting a ticketed, VIP-only event from 5:30pm to 7pm, featuring "The Races!" cover star Todd Pletcher. Tickets are still available!

This year's "The Races!" party on July 23 takes place at Putnam Place.

It’s going to be EPIC! saratoga living is throwing the party of the Saratoga summer at Putnam Place on Tuesday, July 23, and you’re invited!

For the first time ever, we’ll be hosting two parties on the same night. The first is a ticketed, VIP-only event that runs from 5:30pm to 7pm, and features saratoga living cover star (and No.1 on our inaugural 2019 Power List), Todd Pletcher, the legendary horse trainer, and his friends. For VIP guests, Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar is manning a deluxe taco station, while Wasabi will be providing sushi. We’ll also have Saratoga Race Course’s Sam “The Bugler” Grossman on hand, a Tito’s vodka open bar, music from local star Ryan Clark, free swag bags and a bunch of exciting giveaways. There are just five VIP tickets still available, so make sure to get yours here!

Party No.2 kicks off at 7pm and runs until 10pm. For event-goers, enjoy an exclusive “welcome drink,” the Saratoga Longshot; a second set by Ryan Clark and DJ set by Hot 99.1’s DJ Supreme; the Nosh food truck; and a raffle, featuring tickets to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Proctors and the Palace Theatre tickets, one-of-a-kind track goodies and sports memorabilia. Admission is free, and you can RSVP here.

Oh, and by the way, it’s a dark day, so you’ll have more than enough time to gussy up in your Saratoga finest. Don’t miss out!

