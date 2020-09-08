Racing Fan Tweets Heartfelt Message to Tiz the Law Day After Derby Defeat

Tiz the Law (in pink), who won the Belmont in June, lost his bid for the Triple Crown at this year's Derby. (Annette Jasko)

When human athletes lose, you can read the disappointment all over their faces. But what about equine ones? When local hero Tiz the Law came in a hard-fought but disappointing second in this past Saturday’s Kentucky Derby on September 5, ending his 2020 Triple Crown bid, it’s unclear whether the Thoroughbred was disappointed or not. But one Chicago area superfan wanted to commiserate with his hero either way, and did so in memorable fashion on Twitter on Sunday, September 6.

Addressing the tweet to Tiz the Law, user Michael Myers wrote: “This is going to be therapeutic. 2020 has been a crazy year, and yesterday proved no different….We all know what to expect when you hit the track, and you left it all out there Saturday under the TwinSpires.” Myers went on to write: “Until recently I was unemployed for most of the year, but you have been a sense of normalcy for me and many others. Following you all year and watching you train and compete from afar was uplifting. It’s why I love a horse I’ve never met.”

Regarding the Derby loss, Myers wrote: “I was truly sad for you and your team because you are one of the greats and defeats like that never feel good. But remember Tiz, even Secretariat lost.” (One of Secretariat’s most memorable losses came at Saratoga Race Course, when he lost the Whitney Handicap a few weeks after securing the 1973 Triple Crown.)

Check out the full tweet below:

Dear Tiz the Law, pic.twitter.com/s8cnoHyVxS — Michael Harley (@MichaelHMyers87) September 6, 2020



Tiz the Law’s ownership group, Sackatoga Stable, later responded to Myers’ tweet:

“Thank you to Michael Myers [sic]. What a beautiful, heartfelt note. Knowing that Tiz has touched so many people feels like a win in and of itself. We know how hard he fought Saturday in the Kentucky Derby & are beyond proud of him & Manny. We now look forward to the next. We are so grateful to everyone that has stood by, rooted for and cared about Tiz. You guys are the best fans ever!”

In his tweet, Myers mentioned that the next time we might see Tiz the Law in action could be the Preakness Stakes on October 3 or in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 7. While Tiz’s trainer Barclay Tagg seemed noncommittal about pointing him to the Preakness in a recent interview with Horse Racing Nation, Tagg did seem to suggest that a Tiz the Law appearance in the BC Classic was more likely.