Tiz the Law’s Triple Crown Bid Extinguished at Kentucky Derby

Sackatoga Stable's Tiz the Law, winning the 2020 Belmont Stakes. The horse came up short in his bid for the 2020 Triple Crown with a loss at the Kentucky Derby. (Viola Jasko/NYRA)

During this anything-but-traditional year of racing—and spectator-less summer at Saratoga Race Course—Tiz the Law brought a little slice of joy to Upstate New York. Since June, the New York–bred, with local connections (see: Sackatoga Stable), had been making a bid for this year’s coveted Triple Crown, with wins in the Belmont Stakes in June and a commanding victory in the not-so-midsummer Derby, the Travers Stakes, in early August at Saratoga. His luck ran out on the evening of September 5, as he lost an all-out race to the finish with Bob Baffert‘s Authentic in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. It was Baffert’s sixth career Derby win.

Going into the race, Tiz the Law was the overwhelming favorite at 4/5 odds—and stayed there until post time.

The final result was Authentic with the big upset win, Tiz the Law with a respectable place and Mr. Big News in at show.