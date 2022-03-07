New Ramen Restaurant Rhea Opening This Spring

There’s no denying that when former Druthers chefs Mike and Shelley Spain opened Seneca in 2019, they raised Saratoga’s foodie bar a few notches. And now the husband-wife duo is at it again.

The Spains’ newest venture is Rhea, a sister restaurant to Seneca that will take over the former Saratoga Stadium location on Broadway this spring. Inspired by the Noodle House pop-ups that Seneca offered during the pandemic, Rhea’s menu will be split into two sections: One offering globally inspired sharable small plates (chorizo dumplings, fried chicken bao buns, blackened green beans and tuna tartare), and the other reserved for ramen. “We’ll feature house-made noodles and broths that can take days to prepare,” Mike says. “The idea is to keep learning new techniques and researching ingredients while having fun in the kitchen.”

As for the restaurant itself, the Spains are “blurring the bar/dining areas to create a laidback and energized atmosphere.” There will be a 30-seat bar (serving draft beers, wine, tiki-style cocktails and more) running down the center of the dining room, with leather booth seating around the perimeter. The entire front of the building will be replaced with a retractable all-glass wall, to again “blur the lines,” this time between indoor and outdoor dining.

Rhea is scheduled to open mid- to late-March, supply chain willing. “Saratoga is known for so many things, and we think being a food destination is one of them,” Mike says. “It’s exciting to be a part of a group of owners and chefs that make up such a great restaurant scene. We hope that Rhea will be a great addition and complement to what is already here.”