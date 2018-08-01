Saratoga After Dark: ‘saratoga living’ Kicks Off The Summer Season With ‘The Races!’ Party At Putnam Place

Remember this date: July 31. That’s when saratoga living officially arrived. SL‘s soirée, which officially kicked off the summer season in Saratoga Springs, was presented by Tequila Avión (who provided the party’s signature margarita) and co-hosted by Putnam Place (where the party went down) and brand-new content partners, Daily Racing Form (DRF). Did I mention that Saratoga’s finest Italian-American restaurant, Osteria Danny, catered the event?

At the event, saratoga living‘sExecutive Vice President/Publisher Becky Kendall thanked the advertisers involved in making the event possible, and CEO/President/Editor in Chief, Richard Pérez-Feria, announced not only the partnership with DRF, but also that SL would be the presenting sponsor for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, which takes place September 7-9.

Bobby Kendall and family kept the patio area moving with their wonderful blend of pop and country music—and DJ Trumastr held down the fort inside. Check out the exclusive photo gallery, courtesy of Bigler Studio, above.