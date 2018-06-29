Saratoga After Dark: ‘saratoga living’ Throws Party For Its ‘After Dark’ Issue At Gaffney’s

If you were driving into Saratoga Springs yesterday morning, you may’ve had your windshield wipers going bonkers like I did. In fact, there were showers forecast all day and night. But then the weather report suddenly shifted—no more rain. I’d like to think that had something to do with the fact that saratoga living was throwing another one of its epic magazine launch parties at Gaffney’s, this time, for its “Saratoga After Dark” issue.

Along with the big cover reveal—David “Big Papi” Ortiz—the Saratoga community once again came out enforce, dancing the night away and enjoying white and red wine courtesy of Ortiz’s own Arias Wine. As always Bigler Studio was there to capture the night’s merrymaking. Check out an exclusive gallery of photos above.