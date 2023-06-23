Saratoga Arms Hotel & Chianti Il Ristorante Celebrate 25 Years in Business

Amy Smith

Owner, Saratoga Arms Hotel

What’s the secret to running a successful business for 25 years?

Without a doubt, it’s having great people on our team. We are fortunate to have staff members who have an innate sense of service and hospitality.

How have you had to change the way you operate to cater to a changing Saratoga?

As there is now visitor appetite to come to Saratoga during all 12 months of the year, we have cultivated a year-round staff to meet the needs of travelers and provide our level of service 365 days a year.

What has changed most in the last 25 years?

Technology. I remember using a paper calendar to store reservations, and hand-writing confirmation letters and popping them in the mail. We’ve really leaned into technology to help us grow and future-proof the business, but the boutique and concierge nature of Saratoga Arms Hotel will never change.

What’s your favorite memory from running your business?

Seeing our long-time guests come back year after year. Many of our guests have been staying with us since the beginning, and it is so special to us that they choose to come back for their events and milestones.

Chianti Il Ristorante

David Zecchini

President, DZ Restaurants (which owns Chianti)

What has been your number-one goal over these past 25 years in business?

To have every guest leave the restaurant with a smile. To not just provide an exceptional dining experience but to create memories.

How have you had to change the way you operate to cater to a changing Saratoga?

You have to be able to adapt and change with the temperature of the industry. However, Saratoga hasn’t really changed. We have been lucky to be part of a vibrant city for so many years, and we always try to stay fresh and relevant and provide our guests with a superior dining experience.

What has changed most in the last 25 years?

While the industry has gone through many changes, Chianti has always remained diligent and consistent in everything that we do.

What’s your favorite memory from running your business?

I have so many favorite memories from over the years that it’s impossible to pick just one. From our local community to guests who visit while on vacation, I feel blessed that Chianti has become part of their story.