2019 Saratoga Auto Auction Results: Sale Sees Five Vehicles Realize More Than $100K Apiece

A rare 1969 John Wyer Gulf Mirage, which received a high bid of $880,000 (but didn't sell) at this year's Auto Auction. (Saratoga Automobile Museum)

Apparently, this year, would-be rock stars and classic car collectors showed up to the 2019 Saratoga Auto Auction. At the September 20-21 event, which once again took place on the main stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), a totally custom-built 2006 Prevost Featherlite Vantare motor home—a.k.a. a perfect fit for a rock band—sold for $360,000, as did a Pelham gray 1938 Cadillac Fleetwood for $187,500. And although the premiere lot, a 1969 John Wyer Gulf Mirage valued at more than $1 million, didn’t meet its reserve during the auction on September 21, the race car did receive a top bid of $880,000.

As of Monday, September 23, Saratoga Springs’ late-summer auction had another successful year, selling 180 lots out of the approximately 350 offered during the auction’s three days from September 20-22 (Monday served as a new post-sale for last-minute dealings). Some sales from the 2019 auction are also still being finalized, so final results and totals might change. So far, last year’s auction saw nine more lots get a hammer price—but this year’s had some pricier top-sellers, garnering nearly $1 million in sales alone from five automobiles, each of which topped $100,000.

Here are the top-five sellers:

2006 Prevost Featherlite Vantare—$360,000

In addition to plenty of space, this one-of-a-kind Vantare features three TVs, including a drop-down, 52” screen in the living room area, and a custom-made stereo and radio system with high-end speakers.

1938 Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood—$187,500

With a rich, red leather interior and a Pelham gray coat, this Cadillac Fleetwood is an ideal example of a classic, American convertible.

1965 Porsche 911—$176,000

This gorgeous, coupe-style Porsche features one of the automakers signature colors, Bali blue, with an original red-leather interior.

1934 Packard Victoria—$134,750

With a matching, pearl-white body and top, this custom, two-door Victorian-style convertible is all about traveling in style.

1969 Chevrolet Nova SS—$106,050

Purchased from the famous Yenko Chevrolet dealership in Canonsburg, PA, which was revered for its custom cars, this classic, black muscle car has been fully restored and traveled only 21 miles since then.

Besides the pricey fare, some noteworthy automobilia was auctioned off, including a pair of racing gloves worn by the late Hollywood legend, IndyCar racer/owner and Double H Ranch cofounder Paul Newman (sale price: $1440), as well as a racing helmet autographed by Newman and all 33 drivers from the 1993 Indy 500 (sale price: $540; the helmet was signed and originally sold to benefit the Newman’s Own Foundation, which helps support nonprofits around the globe).