Saratoga Auto Museum Presents First-Ever Bubbles & Brunch On Broadway

If you love Saratoga’s social scene, but weren’t at saratoga living‘s Best Of Everything event with Dorinda Medley on Sunday, October 6, chances are you were being treated to champagne and brunch to support the Saratoga Automobile Museum. Bubbles & Brunch on Broadway was held at The Adelphi Hotel, and featured—you guessed it—champagne and brunch with novelist, blogger, food stylist, photographer and cookbook author Gigi Wilson.

“This was our first Bubbles & Brunch on Broadway fundraiser for the museum,” says Saratoga Auto Museum Executive Director Carly Connors. “We had an elegant event with wonderful food and champagne at the fabulous Adelphi Hotel. We look forward to Bubbles & Brunch on Broadway becoming an annual tradition for the Saratoga Automobile Museum to help further our educational and exhibit programs.”

In addition to the elegant brunch, the afternoon included a silent auction, wine tasting reception, and, of course, plenty of Veuve Clicquot. All guests received a copy of Wilson’s cookbook, Fun & Simple Gourmet.