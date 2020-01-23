fbpx

Saratoga Automobile Museum To Host Its First Annual Kids Gala

The inaugural event, which takes place on January 25, was completely planned by local children.

Saratoga Automobile Museum
The Kids Gala was inspired by the success of the museum's Kids Days. (Saratoga Automobile Museum)

Saratoga Springs’ gala life isn’t just for the big kids. The Saratoga Automobile Museum is proving just that with its first annual Kids Gala this Saturday, January 25. This family-friendly event, which was completely planned by children from kindergarten to sixth grade, will feature lots of fun—basketball, a live DJ with dancing, pizza and ice cream—plus a little something for adults, too.

“It’s been so much fun working with these kids,” Carly Connors, the museum’s executive director, tells saratoga living. “We had almost 20 kids at our first meeting, and they were so into it. One of them said, ‘If we’re going to have all this food for us, we should probably have a bar for the parents, too.’” And SAM listened. The event will feature a cash bar for parents, so that they can relax and mingle while their children enjoy everything from balloon sculpting and a face-painting station to a junk-food smorgasbord that includes popcorn and pizza from Mama Mia’s. Kids will also get two “bars” of their own, one featuring candy, the other, ice cream, courtesy of Stewart’s Shops. There will also be a silent auction toward the end of the event.

The Kids Gala was inspired by the success of the Saratoga Automobile Museum’s Kids Days—free, activity-packed days for children at the museum. A committee of 18 students from 10 different local elementary and middle schools planned the gala. “The kids made all the decisions and even went out to the community to get silent auction items and sponsorships,” says Connors. “They’re so excited for it, and so are we.”

Proceeds from the auction and the event will benefit the museum’s Distracted Driving Safety Initiative, which reduces dangerous driving habits through driving simulators. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 