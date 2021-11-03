Saratoga Auto Museum Teams up With Ferrari Club of America, Expands Auction Reach to Florida (Exclusive)

Coming off the success of its fifth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction this past September, the Saratoga Automobile Museum (SAM) has announced it’s flying south for the winter. The museum will team up with the Ferrari Club of America, Naples Chapter and Southwest Florida–based nonprofit St. Matthew’s House to host the very first Naples Motorcar Auction, part of the Naples Automotive Experience, at Ultimate Garages of Naples On February 4.

“We are excited to partner with incredible organizations in Naples to bring a new automotive auction experience to Southwest Florida,” says Carly Connors, executive director of the Saratoga Automobile Museum. “An exclusive auction in February will help introduce a new audience to the Museum and help spotlight The Naples Automotive Experience and the amazing work of St. Matthew’s House.”

The partnership between SAM, the Ferrari Club and St. Matthew’s was facilitated by Dennis Flint, a longtime Silver Arrow member of the museum who also serves as the vice president of the Ferrari Club, Naples Chapter and on the board of St. Matthew’s House. “After seeing the successful auctions run in Saratoga by the museum,” Flint says, “they seemed like a perfect fit to join our effort with The Naples Automotive Experience.”

The Naples Automotive Experience is Southwest Florida’s largest and most prestigious auto event, spanning four days in early February. The multi-day event, going on February 3-6, will also feature a reception at Naples Airport’s Elite Jets Hangar, as well as the 18th annual Cars on 5th Concours, which this year will feature more than 650 cars. Past Naples Automotive Experience events have seen more than $500,000 raised for St. Matthew’s—which fights homelessness, hunger, substance abuse and poverty in Southern Florida—in a single year. Proceeds from the February 4 Motorcar Auction will benefit both St. Matthews and SAM.

To consign a vehicle for the Naples Motorcar Auction, visit naplesmotorcarauctions.org or contact SAM Auction Director Dan Ritopecki at (518) 369-1000 or [email protected]

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.