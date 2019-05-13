Saratoga Automobile Museum Revs Up The Weekend With Its 2019 Spring Auto Show

Join the rev-olution, Saratoga! The Spring Auto Show presented by the Saratoga Automobile Museum is coming up this Saturday, May 18, with a rain date of the following day, at the Saratoga Spa State Park. Car-lovers can enjoy between 350-500 gorgeous classic cars on display around the Hall of Springs’ reflecting pool. Many of these cars belong to the museum’s own permanent collection; however, many more come from private collectors and enthusiasts from across Upstate New York. It’s only $10 to pre-register a vehicle ($20 for day of registration), and that includes two free tickets to the museum.

This year’s theme for the auto show is 1960s classics and rarities, planned in conjunction with an exciting automotive exhibit currently on display at the museum entitled, Wheels of Change: Cars and Culture of the 1960s. (Though ’60s cars is the theme, all makes and models are welcome to register.) In addition to hundreds of cars to admire, the auto show will include family Model T rides, as well as interactive activities and events for all ages presented by The Children’s Museum at Saratoga, Mad Science (Capital District) and We Rock the Spectrum, an indoor kids gymnasium based in Ballston Spa.

Perhaps best of all, the show is free to spectators this year. “We’re really trying to make this a community event while still raising funds for the museum,” says Saratoga Auto Museum Art Director Brandon Salls. “We’re hoping more spectators will equal more excitement and in-turn, down the road, more and more cars.”

Of course, there are only so many engines to admire and hoods to pop. Don’t forget to cruise over to these other great events happening in the Capital Region this week.

Tuesday

The monthly special series JAZZ at Caffè Lena with Chuck Lamb Trio is happening this week with special guest Ken Gioffre (May 14)

The hilarious Broadway musical comedy, The Book of Mormon, opens for a week of performances at Proctors in Schenectady (May 14-19)

Wednesday

Settle in for a tasty Spring of Italy Wine Dinner at Taverna Novo in Saratoga (May 15)

Troy’s Arts Center of the Capital Region presents its 2019 Art Gala (May 15)

Thursday

Put on your favorite flapper dress or Great Gatsby garb for the 30th Annual May Day For Hunger at historic Canfield Casino in Saratoga (May 16)

Benefiting the Universal Preservation Hall is the 7th Annual Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party at Saratoga National Golf Course (May 16)

Friday

Master-blenders of classical music, hip-hop and rock, Black Violin will be performing at The Egg in Albany (May 17)

Caffè Lena is presenting a tribute to Tom Petty with Damn the Torpedoes (May 17)

Ten Most Wanted plays the biggest hits from funk, soul, R&B and rock at Saratoga Casino Hotel (May 17)

Home Made Theater’s Youth Musical Theater Conservatory presents two performances of Frozen Jr. this weekend in Saratoga (May 17 and 18)

Albany goes Greek all weekend for the St. Sophia 2019 Greek Festival (May 17-19)

Saturday

The American Cancer Society of the Capital Region is holding its 2019 Gala of Hope at The Hall of Springs in Saratoga (May 18)

Get your beer cozies ready for Saratoga Brewfest at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa (May 18)

Pay a visit to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame or The Adelphi Hotel for Preakness Stakes viewing parties (May 18)

Bring your fur babies and tail-wagging friends to Pet Fest in Glens Falls (May 18)

Free and open to the public is Saratoga Independent School’s annual Kite & Flight Festival—planes, kites, live birds and even rockets (May 18)

Come out and help Clifton Park celebrate its Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department 100th Anniversary Parade and Family Day (May 18)

Sunday

Enjoy one of the best brunches in town with Prime’s Live Jazz Brunch at Saratoga National (May 19)

Grab a mimosa flight and listen to a live set of Erin Harkes at Saratoga Winery (May 19)