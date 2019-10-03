fbpx

Spa City Community Throws Its Support Behind Family Of Fallen Saratoga High School Graduate

Friends have created a GoFundMe page for the family of Joe Lane (class of '95), who died unexpectedly on September 24, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

Joe Lane, Saratoga Springs High School graduate (class of '95), passed away unexpectedly on September 24.

Saratoga Springs is a giving community. (But you already knew that, didn’t you?) And when one of our own is in need, we do everything in our power to help them out. Case in point: When a multi-car collision totaled the Saratoga Awesome Dogs food truck in late August, a customer stepped in and launched a GoFundMe page to help get its owners back up and running again. (They were back in business in mid-September.) My wife and I have been touched by Saratoga’s own Joy US Foundation, which has helped us cope with a cancer diagnosis and brought literal joy back into our lives through its various outdoor programs for survivors and their families. And of course, you can just scroll through all the incredible galas and fundraisers that city organizations host each year to get an even clearer picture of how generous we all are.

Saratoga’s extended family is at it again, this time for a fallen friend and classmate. On September 24, 42-year-old Joe Lane, a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School (class of ’95)—and whose mom ran the popular Downtown Saratoga pizzeria, Gina’s Pizza—died of an unexpected medical complication, leaving behind a wife and two young children. (Lane’s father-in-law was my orchestra instructor throughout high school, his sister-in-law, a friend and fellow musician.) To make matters worse, due to a preexisting condition, Lane’s life insurance benefits were limited at best.

So friends and fellow Saratogians Ken Kwalik and his sister, Keriann Kwalik Gregor, have set up a GoFundMe page to help support Lane’s family. (Lane was Kwalik’s best man in his wedding.) One-hundred percent of the money raised will go to Joe’s wife and will help supplement her children’s future education. At present, the page has already raised more than $70,000 for Lane’s family. Saratogians interested in making larger, individual donations are being urged to contact Kwalik directly via email (Ken.Kwalik@gmail.com).

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 