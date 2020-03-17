Saratoga County ‘Take Out Week’ Launches In The Wake Of The COVID-19 Outbreak

It’s time to get your napkin-bibs ready, Saratoga. Saratoga County’s first ever “Take Out Week” is on the horizon. Starting this Friday, March 20, your favorite local restaurants will be serving up meals for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

The promotion takes the place of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Restaurant Week, which was originally set to feature a panoply of area restaurants with three-course dining options in the $20 – $30 range. However, on Monday, New York State’s Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated the closure of sit-down services in all restaurants, in addition to shutting down highly frequented and typically crowded places such as bars, theaters, casinos, gyms and other communal venues. Crowd capacity has also been reduced to 50, effective since 8pm on Monday, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While Take Out Week hasn’t officially started yet, restaurants are already alerting the public of their adjusted hours and their takeout and delivery services. Restaurants include Hattie’s Chicken Shack, Schuylerville’s Sweeney Restaurant, with family-styled meals, and The Wishing Well, which is promoting Irish specials in honor of St. Patrick’s Day (today, by the way).

Local businesses are encouraged to contact Devin Zurlo (dzurlo@saratoga.org), if they’re offering take-out services in order to participate in this promotion. Special pricing does not need to be offered in order to be featured as a part of Take Out Week.

This is a developing story.