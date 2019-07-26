‘saratoga living’ Celebrates “The Races!” At Party Of The Season

Superstar trainer Todd Pletcher signs a blow-up of "The Races!" issue cover at the magazine release party at Putnam Place on July 23. (Konrad Odhiambo)

Though Tuesday, July 23 may have been a dark day at Saratoga Race Course, saratoga living and superstar trainer Todd Pletcher lit up the night with a party to celebrate “The Races!” issue (and to raise money for New Vocations, a racehorse adoption program in Ballston Spa) at Putnam Place. Pletcher, the cover star of the magazine’s latest issue, served as the evening’s guest of honor, mingling with Saratoga horse racing fans during an intimate VIP pre-party on the Putnam Place patio.

Besides the opportunity to meet and take photos with one of Saratoga’s all-star horse trainers, VIP guests were treated to gourmet tacos by Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar and a sushi platter by Wasabi, as well as on-the-house Tito’s cocktails and wellness shots from Legacy Juice Works. Ryan Clark Music provided the tunes, and Saratoga Race Course’s Sam “The Bugler” Grossman made a special appearance and performance of the Call to the Post. Each VIP guest also received a swag bag, which included a Breeders’ Cup hat, a cookie by Austin Bayliss Cakes & Onsite Catering, a Daily Racing Form pen, a coaster by Saratoga Custom Engraving and a magazine signed by Todd Pletcher, as well as five tickets for the saratoga living raffle.

But the fun didn’t end after the pre-party. Putnam Place opened its doors to the public at 7pm, and guests flowed in, marveling at Saratoga photographer Tracey Buyce‘s beautiful horse art exhibit, Lady Luck‘s rentable hats and fascinators and the evening’s welcome cocktail, The Saratoga Longshot. Nosh Food Truck and Catering Company provided dinner, and Ryan Clark moved inside for a second set before Hot 99.1‘s DJ Supreme took the stage. Guests played corn toss provided by Toga Heritage, Pin the Tail on the Pony and took selfies in Saratoga Photobooth Company‘s photo booth. The raffle was also in full swing, with a dozen items up for grabs including vintage Todd Pletcher jockey silks worn by John Velazquez; a private dinner for four people catered by Austin Bayliss with decor by Toga Heritage; a day at saratoga living Chair Tony Ianniello’s Saratoga Race Course luxury box; tickets to Saratoga Performing Arts Center, The Palace Theatre and Proctors Theatre; gift baskets from Homessence, Star Farm Blueberries and Gnome Serum; and a beautiful framed horse photo by Tracey Buyce, valued at $1600.

And just when the night couldn’t get any better, a horse and mounted Saratoga cop showed up. They must’ve heard saratoga living was celebrating “The Races!”