fbpx

‘saratoga living’ Donates $2500 To New Vocations On Behalf Of ‘The Races!’ Issue Cover Star Todd Pletcher

The magazine has matched 100 percent of proceeds from ticket sales at our VIP event at Putnam Place and donated that sum to the nation's largest racehorse adoption program.

(Konrad Odhiambo)

If you were one of the lucky locals who made it to saratoga living‘s 2019 “The Races!” Issue soirée at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs—the party of the summer—you’ll know that this year’s event came in two sections: The first, an exclusive, ticketed, VIP-only affair, featuring our cover star Todd Pletcher, who topped the magazine’s first-ever Power List; and the second, one where the rest of Saratoga was cordially invited. And of course, the party took place on a dark day—Tuesday, July 23—so that all the horsemen in attendance, including our guest of honor, could party down.

But revelry wasn’t the only item on that evening’s menu: We wanted to make sure that the money we earned from our ticket sales also helped out a worthy cause, one that the legendary trainer gracing our cover had helped us choose.

We’re proud to announce that saratoga living matched 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales for the VIP event—$2500 in total—and donated it to New Vocations, the nation’s largest racehorse adoption program, on behalf of Todd Pletcher. That money will be directed toward the Grant A New Life program, which offers rehabilitation services, transitional training and placement into a loving home for a former racehorse. What a way to cap off this year’s “The Races!” Issue and party!

For more on how to adopt a former racehorse, click here.

Avatar
Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 