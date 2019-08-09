‘saratoga living’ Donates $2500 To New Vocations On Behalf Of ‘The Races!’ Issue Cover Star Todd Pletcher

If you were one of the lucky locals who made it to saratoga living‘s 2019 “The Races!” Issue soirée at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs—the party of the summer—you’ll know that this year’s event came in two sections: The first, an exclusive, ticketed, VIP-only affair, featuring our cover star Todd Pletcher, who topped the magazine’s first-ever Power List; and the second, one where the rest of Saratoga was cordially invited. And of course, the party took place on a dark day—Tuesday, July 23—so that all the horsemen in attendance, including our guest of honor, could party down.

But revelry wasn’t the only item on that evening’s menu: We wanted to make sure that the money we earned from our ticket sales also helped out a worthy cause, one that the legendary trainer gracing our cover had helped us choose.

We’re proud to announce that saratoga living matched 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales for the VIP event—$2500 in total—and donated it to New Vocations, the nation’s largest racehorse adoption program, on behalf of Todd Pletcher. That money will be directed toward the Grant A New Life program, which offers rehabilitation services, transitional training and placement into a loving home for a former racehorse. What a way to cap off this year’s “The Races!” Issue and party!

